New public survey aiming to protect Virginia Beach from flooding

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A recent survey is aiming to help protect Virginia Beach from floodwaters.



Virginia Beach residents are encouraged to provide their thoughts regarding flooding issues in the city. The survey includes topics from existing and proposed flood protection initiatives and funding options to general knowledge questions.



The City Council will use the survey in deliberating about a potential public referendum this fall.

City officials are considering a broader strategy with more aggressive timelines for implementing projects to help mitigate flooding and the effects of sea-level rise.

“Our goal is to find a long-term, sustainable solution to our recurrent flooding issues,” said Mayor Robert M. “Bobby” Dyer. “The public’s input about how to address this issue is key to developing a plan that will provide the best overall flood protection solutions for the city.”

To complete the survey, click HERE. The survey will be open through Sunday, June 27.