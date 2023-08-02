New outdoor public restroom at 20th Street at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront (Photo provided by the City of Virginia Beach)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A new restroom facility is now open for visitors to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

It is located in the 20th Street Connector Park, which is between Atlantic Avenue and the Boardwalk.

The new public restroom features five stalls. There’s also an outdoor shower pole and a footwash at this location.

The contractor for this project was M.B. Khan Construction Co. Inc..

According to the city, it will be open daily from 6 a.m. until midnight.

There are also public restrooms along the Oceanfront at 2nd, 17th, 24th, 30th and 31st streets and new showers and changing stations opened near Rudee Inlet in 2021. The hours of operation vary.