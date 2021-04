VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A new exhibition inspired by the 757 is opening at the Virginia Beach Art Center.

The 757 exhibition 2021 will be on view at the Art Center through May 2.

A video tour of The 757 exhibition 2021 will be posted on a Facebook live starting at 7 p.m. Friday night.

The Art Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays.

