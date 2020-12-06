New app designed to help Hampton Roads community find and support local businesses

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – There is now an app for those looking to shop local in Hampton Roads!

The free app launched on Dec. 4, features a directory of all local businesses, events in the area, news, and offers from each business.

Locals Helping Locals said in a press release, the goal was to make it easier for the Hampton Roads community to find and support local businesses.

“I love supporting small, locally owned businesses and this app puts them all in one place. It’s hard to go on Google Maps and type in local businesses because you really won’t find what you’re looking for,” Founder Conrad Brinkman Stated.

Currently, there are more than a dozen local businesses participating on the app.

Brinkman says any local businesses that would like to check out the group and app, email localshelpinglocals757@gmail.com

Locals Helping Locals said the app has been downloaded more than 250 times this past weekend during its launch.

Brinkman says the group set a goal of 5,000 downloads by January.

For more information about Locals Helping Locals, visit their Facebook page.

The app is available in the Apple store and Google Play Store.

