New $68 million Virginia Beach Sports Center opens Thursday

VIRGINIA BEACH (WAVY) — Virginia Beach is set to hold an opening ceremony Thursday for its $68 million Sports Center.

City leaders hope the state-of-the-art facility will help kick start sports tourism in the area, after the coronavirus pandemic brought a big hit to the industry.

“East Coasts largest indoor sports complex” includes:

-12 basketball courts

-24 volleyball courts

-200 meter hydraulic track

Small groups that registered before the deadline will take a tour of the new complex on Thursday afternoon from 2-4.

The complex is right across the street from the convention center, not far from the Oceanfront.

The modern facility will host tournaments and other athletic events. Inside there are 12 basketball courts, 24 volleyball courts and a 200-hundred-meter hydraulic track.

The track is one of a handful in the nation. There is enough seating for 5,000 spectators but with the pandemic, watching sports inside may look different.

Nancy Helman, the Virginia Beach Director of Sports Marketing said they are closely following the governor’s guidelines.

Right now, indoor sports are on hold.

The good news is — most events are postponing and rescheduling rather than canceling.

“We constantly are working with event owners to establish mitigation plans and working with them to identify ways that they can host their event. Whether it’s working with them on scheduling to ensure there’s not too many people in a venue at on time, working with them on social distancing while in the facilities and that sort of thing.”

The venue’s first scheduled event is for November.

