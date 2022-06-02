VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The redevelopment of the Pembroke Mall site in Virginia Beach will include a 14-story new hotel concept from Hilton that features a rooftop tapas-style restaurant and lounge.

The Tempo/Homewood Suites dual-branded hotel is scheduled to open in the spring of 2025 at the former SunTrust Bank location on Virginia Beach Boulevard. Hilton is set to break ground this winter and says Virginia Beach’s “Tempo” will be the first to open in the world.

The Tempo part has “wellness rooms” with Peloton bikes in the room and a larger fitness center with higher end equipment. The Homewood Suites is branded as “apartment-style living” for longer stays, with full-sized fridges, dishwashers and a stovetop.

A wellness room (Courtesy of Hilton)

“We are confident this hotel will become a destination for travelers seeking stylish, upscale and comfortable accommodations when visiting the region,” said Akhil Jain, president of Landmark Hotel Group.

A kitchen in the Homewood Suites (Courtesy of Hilton)

Pembroke Mall’s current retailers, including Old Navy, Target and Fresh Market, will continue to stay open through the roughly $200 million redevelopment project. It will also include an independent senior living home managed by Beth Sholom, as well as apartments.

Back in March, developers Pembroke Square Associates asked the city for $24 million to help build two parking garages at the site.