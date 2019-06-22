Citizens place 20,000 American flags across Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Senator Bill DeSteph was helping communities gear up for Independence Day by giving out thousands of American flags.

Neighbors gathered at Senator Bill DeSteph’s office in Virginia Beach Saturday morning to place 20,000 American flags in different neighborhoods throughout the city.

“I think we have about 500 or 600,” said Brian Luciano.



Some people came to get flags for just their homes while Brian Luciano came to put the flags in an entire neighborhood.

“We’re going to the Alanton neighborhood of Virginia Beach,” said Luciano.

DeSteph says they’ve done this for at least 6 years.

For Luciano this was his first year joining in.

“We have maps. We have four people in our group, so we’ll each be putting out about 100 to 150 flags, and the map has our route” he said.

Senator DeSteph says it’s all about getting the community together and honoring those who are serving and have served our country.