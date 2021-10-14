Neighborhood rallying around Walgreens cashier following attack in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man is left picking up the pieces after a seemingly random attack sent his wife to the hospital.

Out of safety concerns for his wife and son, he decided not to share their names.

According to police, the incident occurred around 2 p.m. at Walgreens located near the intersection of Indian River Road and Kempsville Road.

Police say two people were taken to a local hospital for treatment. One was being treated for stab wounds, while the other was assaulted.

Family says the stabbing victim was a 35-year-old cashier who works for Walgreens.

26-year-old Khalil Dashun Fleet, (Courtesy: VBPD)

She was on the job when the alleged attacker, 26-year-old Chesapeake resident Khalil Fleet, entered the store and injured her and another person.

After further investigation, police located a man fitting the description of the suspect provided by witnesses. The man, identified as Fleet, was then taken into custody.

Fleet has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding and felonious assault. Authorities say they are not looking for any additional suspects.

As of Thursday afternoon, the woman who was stabbed was still recovering in a local hospital. We’re working to learn how the second victim is doing.

While her family was scrambling to make sure their loved one was OK, they had no idea that their neighborhood was already rallying together to help keep them on their feet.

“I would say that it means the world, but I really don’t have no words for it,” explained the victim’s husband. “But it touched me and my son, my wife, it means a lot in a time like this.”

“Neighborhood Grandma Sylvia” and another neighbor named Paul were two key people who he says stepped up for his family. They took care of everything from care packages to even finding people to walk their dogs.

“That’s lil’ kids doing that too,” the husband said about two brothers who stepped up to walk his dogs. “A 13-year-old kid, an 18-year-old kid, and they’ve taken it upon themselves to help with that, you know? That’s huge.”

Although the family isn’t looking for outside donations, they’re hoping the community they love will continue to keep them in their prayers.

