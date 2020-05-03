Neighbor sets up GoFundMe after Virginia Beach family expecting twins loses everything in house fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach firefighters responded to a house fire on Aquarius court around 7 p.m. on Friday.

Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke pouring from the house. The residents were displaced and two of the pets needed oxygen after being removed from the house.

The family of three is expecting twins and lost all that they own in the fire.



“100 percent of all of her baby items are gone. Between the fire and the smoke its just can’t put a baby in it,” said neighbor Casey Bettes.



Bettes says she wanted to help the family in any way she could.



“I reached out to a local mom group On Facebook to post the GoFundMe in hopes it would spread. The GoFundMe has spread like wildfire, which is fabulous,” said Bettes.



She also says the group has pulled together not only to raise money for the family but to gather physical items for the family as well.



“Half of my garage is filled with baby items and I have more coming today,” she said.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

