Need help getting food? Here’s a list of food pantries for Virginia Beach residents

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — During the coronavirus pandemic, finding or purchasing enough healthy food to feed your family may be more difficult than ever.
To help, the City of Virginia Beach released a full list of the pantries Tuesday.
The list includes the address and phone number of the food pantries as well as the days and times they are open.
