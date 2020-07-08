Need help getting food? Here’s a list of food pantries for Virginia Beach residents

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – MAY 01: Canned tomatoes line the shelves of a pantry at the SF-Marin Food Bank on May 1, 2014 in San Francisco, California. Food banks are bracing for higher food costs and an increased demand for food from the needy as food prices are skyrocketing due to a reduction in food […]

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — During the coronavirus pandemic, finding or purchasing enough healthy food to feed your family may be more difficult than ever.

To help, the City of Virginia Beach released a full list of the pantries Tuesday.

The list includes the address and phone number of the food pantries as well as the days and times they are open.

Latest Posts: