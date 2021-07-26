Navy vet buys $5 million lottery ticket in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Navy veteran recently struck gold at a 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach.

Roderick Hawkins scratched off the top prize in the 5 Million Dollar Payout from the Virginia Lottery after buying two tickets from the 7-Eleven at 5300 Princess Anne Road.

The Virginia Lottery says Hawkins, who’s living in Virginia Beach, picked the one-time cash option of $3,285,150 before taxes instead of the full $5 million payout over 30 years. There’s currently one more $5 million prize left to claim in the game.

Hawkins says he plans to take care of his family with the winnings.