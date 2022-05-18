NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY)– The Navy Region Mid-Atlantic is hosting a hiring event at Tidewater Community College (TCC).

The hiring event will take place on May 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Conference room located on the third floor of the Virginia Beach Campus Career Services Center. They are currently hiring for civilian police officer, dispatch and housing positions for its Hampton Roads naval installations.

Applicants are asked to bring a current resume, a valid U.S.-issued driver’s license, a Social Security card, and a copy of their high school diploma/GED or college transcripts. Those given a tentative job offer will be subject to a pre-employment drug screening, background investigation, medical evaluation, and a physical agility test.

Applicants must be:

Be at least 21 years of age

Have at least 6 months of general work experience

Be a U.S. citizen

Have no felony convictions

Be able to obtain a secret security clearance

Federal police officer salaries for open positions range from $29,001-$47,349 with full benefits. Salaries may vary based on hired position and potential overtime opportunities.