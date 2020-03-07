Navy spokesperson: Suspect shot in Oceana Commissary parking lot

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Navy Criminal Investigative Services and Virginia Beach Police are investigating after a shooting in the Oceana Commissary parking lot Saturday evening.

Officials say they received a call for a suspected domestic violence incident around 3:30 p.m.

Navy Security Forces responded to the call and found the suspect in the parking lot of the Oceana Commissary. Shortly after arrival, Security Forces shot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

This incident is being investigated jointly by NCIS and the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Employees like Autumn Ramos and other customers say they heard a commotion outside and then heard a shot which sent panic through the building.

“I was just casually bagging my groceries helping out another customer then all of a sudden I heard someone say active shooter,” she said.

WAVY News initially received tips of an active shooter in the area, but a spokesperson with the Navy confirmed that was not the case.

Ramos and customers inside thought it was at first. She says they jumped into action and hid in the back of the store.

“I was pretty nervous; I was panicking a bit, so I ran with my friend and he tried to cover me because I have never been in this kind of situation before,” she said.

The Oceana Commissary is located in the 1300 block Oceana Boulevard in Virginia Beach and provides groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families.

