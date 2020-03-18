Navy says US 2nd Fleet staff member positive for coronavirus and is self-quarantined at Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A staff member assigned to the U.S. Navy’s 2nd Fleet has tested positive for COVID-19.

Navy officials say the staff member tested positive Monday and is currently self-quarantining at their residence in Virginia Beach.

They are following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

The Navy didn’t specify whether this person is included in the current statewide count from the Virginia Department of Health. The number of positive cases in Virginia Beach was at four as of 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The Navy says the staff member was on official travel overseas in Germany and returned to the area March 10.

They “immediately” returned to their residence and self-quarantined.

All personnel with the 2nd Fleet are following Department of Defense guidelines and are isolated for a 14-day self-observation period upon their return.

“Commander, U.S. Second Fleet is committed to taking every measure possible to protect the health of our force. We remain in close coordination with state and federal authorities, and public health authorities to ensure the well-being of our personnel and local population,” The Navy wrote.

