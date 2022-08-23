VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana and Dam Neck Annex will hold a hiring fair for its Morale, Welfare & Recreation (MWR) Department.

The hiring event is set for Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The hiring fair will take place at the NAS Oceana Outdoor Equipment Rental Center, located at 1425 Tomcat Boulevard in Virginia Beach, and is open to the public and does not require base access.

Eligible applicants must be at least 16 years of age to be considered for a variety of flexible and part-time MWR positions. All levels of education will be considered. Operating hours at these facilities range from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., and shifts can include weekends, nights, and special events.

MWR delivers programs and services to the military community which includes bowling centers, golf courses, gyms and fitness centers, aquatics programs, movie theaters, recreation centers, special events, and food and beverage operations.

The Hiring Fair will include on-site qualifications screening, interviews, and Non-Appropriated Funds Human Resources orientation. Applicants are being asked to be prepared to stay until 1 p.m. as tentative hire letters will be issued the same day.



All applicants should bring their resume, a photo ID card, a Social Security card, proof of applicable certifications (CPR, etc.), high school diploma/GED or college transcripts if applicable, and bank account and routing numbers for direct deposit payments.

CLICK HERE to download and complete the forms required to apply for Veterans Preference (VP) or Military Spousal Employment Preference (MSEP)/

CLICK HERE or call (757) 423-2723 for more information.