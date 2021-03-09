National youth athlete organization expands to Virginia with new location in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A national youth organization is planting its roots in Virginia.

Steel United Soccer, a national sporting company focused on inspiring youth by developing them as athletes, is expanding its grasp with a new, youth sports location in Virginia Beach.

The organization secured the Rave Athletic Compex off of Shipps Corner Road offering six lighted, grass athletic outdoor fields and a 33,000-square foot indoor arena.

Steel United is a subsidiary of Steel Sports which caters to more than 100,000 athletes across the country.

Over 3,000 players also compete for Steel United across eight states.

The club currently has soccer teams and programs in CA, MA, NJ (headquarters), NY, PA, TX and WA. Local players will have the opportunity to play in the Steel national programs, which offer camps and trainings across the United States.

The club also has a leadership program, where those who excel in the club take a trip to New York City each year for additional leadership training.