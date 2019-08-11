National Lifeguard Championships wrap up at Va. Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Nearly 900 professional and junior lifeguards wrapped up several days of competition at the Oceanfront on Saturday.

The Jersey Mike’s 2019 USLA National Lifeguard Championships took place over the last few days.

They competed in team and individual events in the water and on the beach that challenged and sharpened their lifesaving skills.

The competition’s coveted Howard Lee Trophy was won by the Los Angeles County Surf Life Saving Association, who have won the overall team championship 30 times out of the past 32 years.

Tom Gill, Virginia Beach Lifeguard Association President, says the championship was a chance for Virginia Beach to show off.

“The coolest thing for me is when people look at me at the end of the day and say how much they love Virginia Beach. They love the beach, the love the boardwalk, they love the entertainment out on the resort strip at night,” said Gill.

“We put together an incredible show because our community and our city wants to invite people here,” Gill continued. “We know about the hospitality we bring to any event we bring to Virginia Beach. This event is no different — it might be a little better.”

Lifeguards competing in the events ranged in age from 9 years old to 75. Some came from as far away as Australia to participate.

Next year, the National Lifeguard Championships will be held in South Padre Island, Texas.

You can view the full list of championship winners in each category here.