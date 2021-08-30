National Cornhole League to host national championships in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The American Cornhole League is coming to Virginia Beach this weekend.

The American Cornhole League National Championships (ACL) will host its 8th Pro Shootout of 2021 at the Virginia Beach Sports Center on September 3-5.

Friday, September 3, 2021 – 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturday, September 4, 2021 – 9 a.m. -7 p.m.

Sunday, September 5, 2021 – 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Virginia Beach Sports Center is located at 1045 19th Street.

The event will feature eight high-intensity singles and doubles qualifying events with the best cornhole players in the world. The event is free to attend.



The total prize pool is $250,000.



Each of the eight summer events will feature a Pro Men Singles, Pro Women Singles,

and Pro Doubles event with the winners qualifying for the Shootout Championship.

The top Pro Doubles team at the end will walk away with a $50,000 cash prize and Women’s

and Men’s Singles winners will earn $20,000 each.