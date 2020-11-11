National company invests $22 million to acquire, improve senior housing units in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Standard Communities has acquired a senior housing complex in Virginia Beach allowing the preservation of over 186 units of affordable units in the Mid-Atlantic region.

The securing and renovation of the Commons at Princess Anne has a total capitalization of about $22 million. According to a statement released by the company Thursday, it includes “significant capital improvements at the property” allowing the units continue providing a “welcoming and attractive community of high-quality, affordable housing for seniors.”

“Older adults, many of whom are on fixed incomes, often find themselves priced out of the neighborhoods that they have been a part of for many years or even decades. Our goal is to ensure that The Commons at Princess Anne provides high-quality, affordable housing that enables seniors to remain close and connected to their community, friends, and family,” said Tommy Attridge, Director of Southeast Production for Standard Communities.

Standard Communities is a company headquartered in Los Angeles that works to provide affordable high-quality housing nationwide.

“We look forward to our continued growth in Virginia,” said Scott Alter, Principal and Co-Founder of Standard Communities. “Standard Communities is committed to creating, preserving, and improving affordable housing, and we look forward to our continued growth in Virginia.”

With this transaction, Standard has created or preserved over 2,000 units of affordable housing in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Founded in 2008, Los Angeles and New York based Standard Communities is the affordable housing division of Standard Companies. Standard Companies has a portfolio of over 13,000 apartment units, including more than 9,200 affordable units, and has completed more than $2.4 billion of affordable housing acquisitions and rehabilitations nationwide. These transactions include the largest tax-exempt bond and LIHTC financed affordable housing transactions in the histories of Illinois, California and Washington, D.C.

Latest News