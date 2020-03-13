‘Nashville needs help’: Local group continues recovery efforts in middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, T.N. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach-based Operation Blessing has been helping out in middle Tennessee since deadly tornadoes hit, and volunteers said there’s still a lot of work to be done.

Blake Mueller, a manager for Operation Blessing, said they got the call about the devastation in Nashville and didn’t hesitate to jump into action.

“When stuff like that happens, it’s like an alarm going off in your head. you just kind of jump into action,” he said.

RELATED: VB’s Operation Blessing deploys to Nashville for tornado relief efforts

They loaded up construction trailers filled with equipment and drove about 700 miles from Virginia Beach to the Volunteer State.

“We noticed immediately there was downed power lines, fallen trees all over the place, hail damage on cars, roofs were blown off,” Mueller said.

The twisters killed at least 24 people and ravaged buildings and homes.

RELATED: Tornado crosses through downtown Nashville; Widespread damage reported

Despite this, the community jumped in to help. This left Mueller stunned.

RELATED: Nashville musicians to hold concert for tornado relief

“It was just flooded with volunteers,” he said. “Food on every corner. Somebody was always doing something else for their neighbor and that’s absolute a beautiful sight to see.”

A beautiful sight and a beautiful message to bring back to Hampton Roads.

“In Virginia Beach, you see the chaos on the news and on your Facebook timeline or wherever that may be,” he said. “We’re just going to keep pushing the word out, generating awareness and letting people know that Nashville still needs help.”

Mueller said they’re not sure when they’ll be able to return because the City of Nashville is looking at about a three-month recovery.

If you’re looking to get involved with Operation Blessing’s work in Nashville, click here.

Latest Posts: