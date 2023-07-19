VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – NAS Oceana and the city of Virginia Beach will be conducting routine training on July 20.

According to a press release, the training will show how NAS Oceana and Virginia Beach work and respond to any aircraft incidents. The training will include emergency services personnel and vehicles responding to a pre-staged event.

Officials also want to warn residents that they might see smoke on the airfield during the training and wants to ensure that it will be apart of the scheduled training.