VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana partnered with the City of Virginia Beach, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital and local first responders to conduct a simulated aircraft mishap.
According to a press release, this simulation was conducted on Thursday in preparation for the 2022 NAS Oceana Air Show and tested the installation’s ability to react to an event in a rapid, coordinated and effective matter.
During the exercise, first responders established a unified command post, conducted search and rescue efforts, treating, transporting, and tracking patients.
The annual NAS Oceana Air Show will take place on September 17 and 18 and will feature the Navy’s flight demonstration team, the Blue Angels, and a variety of military and civilian aviation performances.