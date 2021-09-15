NAS Oceana, Virginia Beach, Sentara participate in mass casualty exercise

A recent report finds that NAS Oceana has aging facilities — not related to it’s core mission — that it doesn’t have the money to upkeep. (WAVY Photo/Chris Omahen)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana recently partnered with Virginia Beach, Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, and local first responders to conduct a simulated F/A-18 Super Hornet mishap.



The mass casualty exercise took place Tuesday, which occurred on the flight line with 20 simulated casualties.

Altogether, the exercise brought 98 participants from across the installation, the City of Virginia Beach, and the Sentara hospital system.

The exercise tested the installation and local first responders’ ability to react an event in a rapid, coordinated, and effective manner.



All participants were tested in response to the simulated aircraft mishap, on how to conduct search, and several rescue efforts, treating, transporting, and tracking patients.