NAS Oceana to conduct routine training Wednesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Air Station (NAS) Oceana is set to conduct routine training Wednesday.
Officials say the pre-staged event is to show the ability of NAS Oceana and Virginia Beach to partner and respond to any aircraft incidents which may occur onboard the installation.
Residents are advised that they may see emergency services personnel and vehicles as well as smoke on the airfield from the surrounding area.
