NAS Oceana ready for return of air show this September

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Air Station Oceana says it’s ready to once again welcome the public when it hosts its annual air show this September.

This year’s air show is on Sept. 18 and 19 and features the return of the Navy’s Blue Angels. The “Blues Are Back” theme highlights the Blue Angels’ 75th anniversary and first year flying the F/A-18 Super Hornet. It’s the Blue Angels’ first trip to Oceana since 2018.

Last year’s show was canceled for in-person attendance due to the pandemic but there was a live broadcast that was viewed by more than 300,000 people.

This year’s event doesn’t have capacity limits, officials say, but attendance could be limited if coronavirus case levels exceed two new cases per 100,000 population in the last 7 days.

The event is free and more information on gate and schedule times will be available here coming up soon.