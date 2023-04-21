VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities at Naval Air Station Oceana are investigating a report of a person with a weapon at the base Friday morning.

A Navy spokesperson said just before noon that there’s no active shooter and the base is not on lockdown. However base security is working to secure a building on campus. They got the report around 11 a.m.

No other information is available at this time, but base officials said more would be released shortly.

Friday also marks the return of Carrier Air Wing Seven to Oceana and Naval Station Norfolk. Eight squadrons with CVW-7 deployed in August 2022 with the USS H.W. Bush.