NAS Oceana, City of VB will conduct training exercise Tuesday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Naval Air Station Oceana and the City of Virginia Beach are holding routine training on Tuesday.
The regularly-scheduled training aims to show the city and air station’s interoperability for any aircraft incidents which may occur onboard the installation.
The exercise will include emergency services personnel and vehicles responding to a pre-staged event at NAS Oceana
The public may see more emergency vehicles around or on the installation during the training period. They may also see smoke on the airfield.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Get the free WAVY News App, available for download in the App Store and Google Play, to stay up to date with all your local news, weather and sports, live newscasts and other live events.