NAS Oceana Air Show returning in 2022

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After being canceled for the last two years, the NAS Oceana Air Show is set to return in 2022.

Capt. Bob Holmes, the commanding officer of Naval Air Station Oceana, is expected to share more details about the show’s return Tuesday morning.

The two previous shows were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the in-person event was replaced with a live-broadcast air show.

The event has been held nearly every year since 1953 and normally attracts more than 250,000 spectators during the two-day event.

Several performers have already been announced for this year’s show, including the return of the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds.