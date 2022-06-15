VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Nando’s PERi-PERi, the beloved South African restaurant brand is finally coming to Virginia Beach.

The restaurant known for its spicy flame-grilled chicken is set to open in late fall 2022 at Virginia Beach Town Center marking Nando’s first restaurant in the Hampton Roads region.

Nando’s flagship Virginia Beach location is headed for a prime site in the Virginia Beach Town Center near the Funny Bone Comedy Club and the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts.



The 3,050-square-foot location will feature original, contemporary South African art and furniture with dine-in seating for nearly 100 customers, a spacious outdoor patio, and convenient take-out service.

Nando’s sources all its PERi-PERi through 1,400 local farmers in Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Malawi, and South Africa.

The company entered the US market in 2008 with the opening of its first location in Washington, D.C., and now operates nearly 50 restaurants in and around Virginia, Maryland, Washington, and Chicago.