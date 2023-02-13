VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Nando’s PERi-PERi, the South African restaurant brand famous for its spicy flame-grilled chicken, is opening its first location in Hampton Roads.

The Virginia Beach location is set to open its doors on Thursday, February 16. The new restaurant, located in the Virginia Beach Town Center, is a welcome addition to the thriving food scene in the area.

The Virginia Beach location features original South African art and furniture, and offers seating for nearly 100 customers, a spacious outdoor patio, and convenient take-out service and parking. The 3,050-square-foot restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday, and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Menu item at Nando’s PERi-PERi (Photo courtesy: Seven Oaks Media)

Nando’s has come a long way since its first location opened 35 years ago in Johannesburg. Today, the company has expanded to 24 nations across the world, including the US, where it first opened a restaurant in Washington, D.C. in 2008. The brand now has nearly 50 locations in Washington, D.C., Virginia, Maryland, Chicago, and will soon be opening in Texas.

The company is also hosting a community day in partnership with Princes Anne High School. On Saturday, February 18, guests can buy a meal at Nando’s and proceeds will be donated to student activities at Princess Anne High School.

Throughout the day, proceeds (minus tax and alcohol sales) will be donated directly to the school’s Student Leadership Workshop, an annual event for volunteer student delegates to learn and share leadership skills.