VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A North Carolina woman is celebrating her upcoming 108th birthday by crossing one thing off of her bucket list.

107-year-old Cassie Smith grew up in North Carolina and has never taken a trip to the ocean. Now, with the help of her family, Smith was able to visit the beach in Virginia Beach Saturday to celebrate her special day.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The family also has a boat ride planned for Smith to continue the celebration.

Cassie’s son, Frank Smith, says the secret to his mother’s longevity is her family and good living.

Now that her family has been able to take Smith to the beach, they say they will continue to help her cross things off of her bucket list.