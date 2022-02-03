‘My Life Matters’: VB theater’s answer to stemming suicide and depression

FILE – Miss USA Cheslie Kryst appears onstage at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at Tyler Perry Studios on December 08, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Under bright lights and for all the world to see, a local theater production will pull back the covers on suicide and depression.

My Life Matters: “Finding Your Way Back Home” hits the stage later this month in a free presentation at The Zeiders American Dream Theater in Town Center, Virginia Beach. It is sponsored by the City of Virginia Beach.

This past Sunday, former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst took her life by falling from a highrise in New York. Her mother told the media that Kryst silently suffered from depression. Days earlier, Ian Alexander Jr., the only son of actress Regina King, died by suicide.

Regina King and Ian Alexander, Jr. attend the Governors Ball for the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Phil McCarten/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Images)

“My Life Matters,” the musical with a purpose, will use the stage to save lives.

A cast of singers, actors, and rappers will take the audience on a musical journey that exposes a multitude of issues that contribute to suicide and depression.

“The musical with a purpose, ‘My Life Matters’ is based on our true stories surrounding suicide, mental health awareness, domestic violence, bullying, PTSD, [post-traumatic stress disorder], and racial injustice. It’s basically a medley of different stories and different issues going on in our society,” said Prince McEntyre, who is the creator of the musical. Most of the time in the African-American community, being transparent is hard, so I figured let’s mix it up with what we like the best: music and dancing.”

William Davis and Prince McEntyre (WAVY photo/Regina Mobley)

McEntyre is the creator but he is also a survivor. He contemplated suicide in 2006 while inside a local recording studio.

“My mission is to talk someone off the ledge by bringing transparency, showing them, ‘Look I was suicidal. I was locked up in the studio contemplating taking my life.’ We have actors that we have cast who were trying to take their lives, so this is a platform where we can show people look at us,” said McEntyre who will offer a message rapper style.

“Watch me haters — watch me later — see I’m 4X10 watch my gators — I’m God’s twin in my image my friend — you can Snapchat on me all day — My Life Matters to Him.”

On stage, veteran William Davis will share his real-life soldier’s story, which starts on a battlefield in Afghanistan.

“We jumped into Afghanistan and I miscalculated my landing and fell 40 feet off a mountain. I went into an enemy camp and while I was there, a gun was put to my head. He pulled the trigger and all I heard was a click. The gun misfired. I got myself out of the situation and woke up in Germany. The first thing that came to me was the chaplain [he asked] ‘Do you believe in God now?’ [I replied] ‘No, I got myself out of there. God didn’t do nothing for me.’ And, that’s when I realized I needed more help than what was given to me,” said Davis, who added he is a changed man because of prayer, support, and treatment from the Veterans Affairs hospital in Hampton.

The stage is part of the help this veteran needs and there’s hope the stage will help others.

“This is something we need to bring some light, and shine some light on,” said McEntyre.

Tickets can be purchased through Eventbrite.com. Additionally, at the time of this writing, proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required for entry. For more information, contact McEntyre at: eyestageplayz@gmail.com.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day. That number is (800) 273-8255.