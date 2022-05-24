VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A jury trial starts on Monday in connection to the murder Bellamy Gamboa, a Virginia Beach woman who went missing in July of 2018.

After a month long search, police called off the search and arrested Lamont Johnson, who they say confessed to killing Gamboa by choking her to death and dumping her body in a Chesapeake trash bin. He’s charged with second-degree murder in the case.

Last summer, Johnson’s attorneys tried to get the confession thrown out for the trial, arguing that Johnson had been coerced by police into the confession.

Court documents showed that police had given Johnson 15 breaks during his 18-hour interrogation.

At the time of her disappearance, Johnson and Gamboa had one-year-old twins.

Johnson also faces four counts of child endangerment.

The trial starts at 9:30 a.m. Look for updates later today from WAVY’s Jon Dowding.