VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighters are responding to a fire early Tuesday morning in Virginia Beach.

According to dispatch, the call for the fire came in around 2:51 a.m. in the 1200 block of Baker Rd.

Crews respond to

Virginia Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief Rob Darling tells 10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson that six homes were damaged in the fire and that one of the homes was vacant. Four of the homes were destroyed and two of the homes suffer from fire damage.

Battalion Chief Darling said eight people in total were displaced. Two people were checked at the scene by EMS but refused treatment.

Several mobile homes are destroyed after an early morning fire.



This is at the Colonial Run mobile home community on Baker Road not far from Diamond Springs Road.



Neighbors believe 6 or 7 homes are destroyed.@WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/O3Zi676pD7 — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) April 18, 2023

Video obtained of the scene from Chris Kraft shows homes engulfed in flames. Kraft told 10 On Your Side that he heard crackling and initially thought it was gunshots. When he went outside he say flames and smoke coming from a few homes.

Another neighbor, Cathy Essert, says around that same time someone started banging on her door to wake her up.

10 On Your Side crews on the scene say firefighters now have the fire under control and that neighbors started to gather to see if everyone was okay.

No further information has been released at this time. The cause of the fire is still undetermined.