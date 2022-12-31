VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Police say multiple people are injured following a crash Saturday night in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the call for the crash came in around 6:09 p.m. in the 1500 block of Kempsville Rd. Police say there were multiple vehicles involved and there were multiple injuries.

There is a heavy police presence in the area and police are asking people to avoid the area.

No further information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.