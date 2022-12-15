VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Nine people are injured following an accident involving a school bus Thursday in Virginia Beach.

According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Department, the accident occurred at 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Indian River Rd. and Military Highway.

Photo Courtesy: Jhakeem H. Photo Courtesy: Jhakeem H. Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s Cortez Grayson Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s Cortez Grayson Photo Courtesy: WAVY’s Cortez Grayson

Virginia Beach Public Schools sent a statement to 10 On Your Side stating that the school bus was leaving Woodstock Elementary School and was transporting six students and two adults when the accident occurred.

All six students were transported to a local hospital to be evaluated as a precaution and their parents were contacted, according to VBPS.

10 On Your Side spoke with a CHKD representative who confirmed that one child was admitted to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Police are asking citizens to avoid the area. No further information has been released.