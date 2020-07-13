Multifamily fire in Virginia Beach damages 2 homes, leaves 5 displaced

Photos by the VBFD Multimedia Services Unit © 2020 – City of Virginia Beach Fire Department. All rights reserved. This material may not be reproduced, displayed, modified or distributed without the expressed prior written permission of the copyright holder. For more information or permissions to use, please contact Darnell Evans at DEevans@vbgov.com.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A multifamily fire in Virginia Beach damaged two townhomes and left five people displaced on Sunday night.

Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to the call at about 6:50 p.m. for a fire in the 1100 block of Netherland Court across from Windmill Drive. The area is located in the Green Run section of the city.

Once on the scene, fire crews said that heavy fire was showing from the rear of the townhouse. The fire was under control within 25 minutes and marked out by 7:40 p.m.

One person was transported to a local hospital for heat-related illness. The Red Cross has been notified of those displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

