Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported on I-264 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Injuries were reported after a multi-vehicle crash Friday morning on Interstate 264 near Rosemont Road.

Virginia State Police didn’t have many details, but said injuries were reported after the crash just before 9 a.m. The crash shut down all eastbound lanes, but lanes reopened just before 10:30 a.m.

Traffic cameras show eastbound traffic was diverted onto the exit ramp at Rosemont Road.

WAVY is working to learn more about the victims’ injuries. Check back for updates.