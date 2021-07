VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — First responders were on the scene of a crash on King Richard Road in Virginia Beach Friday afternoon.

Dispatchers said the call came in around 3:20 p.m. for a multi-vehicle crash with injuries.

The crash scene had not been cleared as of 4:30 p.m.

(Photo courtesy: Tori Matthews)

