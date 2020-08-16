Multi-vehicle crash closes parts of I-264 westbound near Witchduck Road

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-vehicle crash has parts of I-264 near Witchduck Road closed on Sunday afternoon.

The call came in just after 3:30 p.m. for the incident at mile marker 15.1 near exit 16 on I-264 westbound in Virginia Beach.

As of 4 p.m., the west left lane, right center lane, and right lane are closed.

No injuries have been reported and police are diverting traffic from the area. Motorists can expect potential delays.

No further information is available.

This is a breaking news story.