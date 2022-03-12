Multi-vehicle crash closes all lanes on I-264 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A multi-vehicle crash has closed all lanes on I-264 in Virginia Beach early Saturday morning.
According to Virginia 511 officials, the crash occurred at mile marker 20 of I-264 near Lynnhaven Parkway. The call for the crash came in just before 7 a.m.
As of 7:15 a.m. Saturday, the east left shoulder, left lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed.
10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the crash including possible injuries.
