Police: 3 injured in 4-vehicle crash in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say three people were injured in a crash involving four vehicles at an intersection in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach police stated on Twitter Tuesday afternoon the crash happened at the intersection of South Rosemont and Dam Neck roads. Police asked people to avoid the area.

Linda Kuehn, a spokesperson for the Virginia Beach Police Department, said one person who was pinned as a result of the crash was removed from a vehicle.

Officers were called to the scene shortly after 12 p.m.

Three people were transported from the scene, according to Kuehn. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.