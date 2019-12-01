Multi-vehicle accident causes traffic on 1-264 in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A multi-vehicle accident on I-264 in Virginia Beach closes three eastbound lanes Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, the accident happened at mile marker 15.1 on I-264 in Virginia Beach near Witchduck Road at around 1:30 p.m.

There were no injuries reported during the accident, however, it did cause traffic backups to stretch up to 1 1/5 mile on the road with the east left shoulder and right shoulder closed as crews assessed the scene.

Update: Accident: EB on I-264 at MM15 in Virginia Beach. 3 EB travel lanes closed. Delay 2 mi.1:46PM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) December 1, 2019

Officials warn motorist to expect delays.