Multi-vehicle accident causes traffic on 1-264 in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A multi-vehicle accident on I-264 in Virginia Beach closes three eastbound lanes Sunday afternoon.

According to reports, the accident happened at mile marker 15.1 on I-264 in Virginia Beach near Witchduck Road at around 1:30 p.m.

There were no injuries reported during the accident, however, it did cause traffic backups to stretch up to 1 1/5 mile on the road with the east left shoulder and right shoulder closed as crews assessed the scene.

Officials warn motorist to expect delays.

