VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The new year will bring improvements to Mount Trashmore.

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation will invest $1.6 million in renovations to the Kids Cove area of the park. Part of the renovation includes a 3200-square-foot expansion for the playground.

Additionally, new play equipment including hillside slides, climbers and nets with safety surfacing creating the connection to Kids Cove. The new play area is fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

“Since opening in 1973, Mount Trashmore Park continues to be an iconic staple of the Virginia Beach community and we are excited to bring new updates to Kids Cove and enhance environmentally friendly amenities,” said Michael Kirschman, director of VBPR. “These new updates will enhance the overall play experience for children and provide a fun way for children to climb and slide down the hillside.”

The project is expected to be completed by late Summer of 2024.