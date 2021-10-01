Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach to host Fil Fest USA

The 7th Annual Fil Fest will be coming to Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach from Oct. 2 through Oct. 3. (Courtesy photo)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) — If you’re looking for some fall fun this weekend, the 7th annual FIL Fest USA will be coming to Virginia Beach.

The festival will highlight Filipino culture through a mix of activities, music, food, and dance. FIL Fest will also feature a special guest comedian, Erick Esteban.

Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer says the festival will cultivate a sense of pride as he encourages the residents to join the celebration of Filipino American Heritage Month.

“The Filipino community contributes to the quality of life in this region and cultivates a sense of community and pride,” said the mayor.

The festival is scheduled for the following dates and times:

October 2, 2021 | 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

October 3, 2021 | 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information on the festival, visit FilFestUSA.com.