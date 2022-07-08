VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The reigning Ms. Wheelchair Virginia USA is on the road to the national competition.

WAVY News 10 first introduced you to Gloria Thornton in February. She is a military wife living in Virginia Beach.

Thornton’s pageant platform focuses on physical disabilities, chronic illness, and mental health.

The Ms. Wheelchair USA pageant week kicks off Monday, July 11 with the main event happening Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16.

You can vote for Gloria for the People’s Choice Award, at this link. A minimum $5 donation will help The Dane Foundation continue to serve individuals with physical and developmental disabilities.

And if you’d like to cheer on Gloria, the pageant will be available to watch live on the Ms. Wheelchair USA website.

We here at WAVY wish Gloria the best!