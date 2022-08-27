VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Movie Nights in The Plaza will be coming to Town Center starting September 3.

This free outdoor movie series will be showcasing films every Saturday night in September and October at sunset in the recessed area of the Town Center Fountain Plaza. The event has limited seating and is first come first serve, however, attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets.

The movie schedule is as follows:

September 3, 7:30 p.m.: Encanto

September 10, 7:30 p.m.: Sing 2

September 17, 7:30 p.m.: Luca

September 24, 7:30 p.m.: Soul

October 1, 6:30 p.m.: Vivo

October 8, 6:30 p.m.: Paw Patrol

October 15, 6:30 p.m.: American Underdog

October 22, 6: 30 p.m.: Hotel Transylvania (Halloween Special)

October 29, 6:30 p.m.: Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone (Halloween Special)

Additional information about Movie Nights in The Plaza can be found here.