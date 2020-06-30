Motorcyclist taken to hospital overnight after crashing into vehicle while trying evade troopers

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital overnight after crashing into a vehicle following a police pursuit.

Virginia State Police say a trooper witnessed a motorcycle driving recklessly in excess of 120 miles per hour on the wesbound lanes of I-64, west of Lynnhaven Parkway, just after midnight on June 30.

The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop, however State Police say the motorcyclist, later identified 20-year-old Noah Z. Woods of Waconia, Minnesota, refused to pull over and a short pursuit entailed.

Reports say Woods continued on I-64 in excess of 125 MPH towards Independence Boulevard where he struck the rear of a passenger vehicle.



Woods was ejected from the motorcycle.



The impact of the crash caused the motorcycle to become engulfed in fire.

According to reports, Wood was taken to Norfolk Sentara Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the passenger vehicle was not injured.

After the incident, Woods was charged with felony evade and reckless driving.

