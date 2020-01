VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — An interstate police pursuit resulted in a motorcyclist being taken into custody Thursday night.

It started around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night on Interstate 64 near Indian River Road in Virginia Beach.

State police say a trooper tried to pull over a 2018 Suzuki motorcycle for reckless driving near mile-marker 288, but the rider refused to stop and took off.

Colton Cragnotti eventually stopped and was arrested.

No injures or property damage were reported, police said.