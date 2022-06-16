VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A motorcyclist died in a crash just before midnight Wednesday night on I-264 east of Newtown Road in Virginia Beach.

Virginia State Police say the operator of a 2014 BMW motorcycle, Chesapeake resident Travis Cole Burch, was heading west at high speeds and ran into the back of a Hyundai Kona SUV at the hill crest at Witchduck Road.

The impact killed Burch and caused the Hyundai to hit a Jersey wall on the left, cross all lanes of traffic, and then hit the Jersey wall on the right side of the interstate. The Hyundai driver, Arizona resident Matthew Kowalski, was not injured, police say.

Police say speed played a significant role in the crash, but it’s unclear if alcohol did at this time.